BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized some western-made weapons that were left behind by the militant forces who used to control some parts of Damascus and Al-Quneitra.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army confiscated these weapons after conducting a combing mission along the Quneitra-Damascus axis in southwestern Syria.

Among the seized weapons were anti-tank missile, RPGs, rifles, Western and U.S.-made submachine guns, hand grenades, satellite broadcasting, telecommunication devices, medicines, and medical equipment in addition to a number of stolen cars.

Since the Summer of 2018, the Syrian Arab Army has been uncovering several weapons caches that were left behind by the militant forces.

