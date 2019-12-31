BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) a large cache of weapons and ammunition that were left behind by the jihadist rebels in southeastern Idlib this week.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the SAA uncovered this large cache of weapons while combing through one of the areas they captured from the jihadist rebels.

In the weapons cache were artillery shells, ammunition boxes, U.S.-made anti-tank TOW missiles, and telecommunication devices.

