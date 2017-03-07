Syria’s government forces are taking more villages from the Islamic State in East Aleppo countryside, and have now become at a stone’s throw from re-taking the group’s stronghold of al-Khafsah.

Fierce battles were reported to have taken place around the ISIS-controlled village of al-Khafsah whereby the Syrian Army succeeded to recapture several villages. One of which is Dkherah, located at the frontline with the US-backed, predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The new advance gets the Army closer to almost encircle the terror group in its bastion; which will also secure the water pumping station that feeds the entire northern city of Aleppo.

The results of the Army’ military operations in East Aleppo prove to be more than satisfying. In total, more than 850 km2 of territories have been so far liberated by the government forces since the campaign began less than 2 months ago. In addition to more than 132 villages fully recaptured.

