BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large weapons cache while combing through the formerly militant-held areas of southern Syria on Monday.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Arab Army seized a plethora of weapons, including 23mm machine guns, assault rifles including US-made M-16 rifles, night-vision and regular binoculars, communication devices, anti-tank missiles, RPG rounds, and hundreds of kilograms of hashish.

The items also included more than half a million rounds for machine guns and assault rifles, as well as anti-tank landmines.

The SANA report released several photos to showcase the large cache that was seized by the Syrian Arab Army earlier in the day.

Advertisements