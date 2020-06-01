BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large weapons cache while combing through the formerly militant-held areas of southern Syria on Monday.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Arab Army seized a plethora of weapons, including 23mm machine guns, assault rifles including US-made M-16 rifles, night-vision and regular binoculars, communication devices, anti-tank missiles, RPG rounds, and hundreds of kilograms of hashish.
The items also included more than half a million rounds for machine guns and assault rifles, as well as anti-tank landmines.
The SANA report released several photos to showcase the large cache that was seized by the Syrian Arab Army earlier in the day.
Advertisements
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.