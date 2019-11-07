BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized a large amount of weapons over the last few days in the Daraa, Hama, and Damascus governorates.

These weapons reportedly consisted of large quantities of ammunition, rockets, artillery and mortar shells, assault rifles, and missiles

Of the missiles seized by the Syrian Army were a significant number of anti-tank TOW missiles that were supplied by the U.S. to the so-called ‘moderate’ rebels in southern and northern Syria.

These missiles would later play an imperative role in the militant offensives against the Syrian Army, as they were able to take out several tanks and military positions in governorates like Idlib and Hama.

Advertisements