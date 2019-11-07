BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized a large amount of weapons over the last few days in the Daraa, Hama, and Damascus governorates.
These weapons reportedly consisted of large quantities of ammunition, rockets, artillery and mortar shells, assault rifles, and missiles
Of the missiles seized by the Syrian Army were a significant number of anti-tank TOW missiles that were supplied by the U.S. to the so-called ‘moderate’ rebels in southern and northern Syria.
These missiles would later play an imperative role in the militant offensives against the Syrian Army, as they were able to take out several tanks and military positions in governorates like Idlib and Hama.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.