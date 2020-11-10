BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized a large cache of weapons left behind by the militant forces in the southern region of Syria this week.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Arab Army seized several U.S.-made weapons, including assault rifles and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM).

In the video released by SANA, the reporter interviews a Syrian military officer, who takes him on a tour of the weapons cache.

The officer shows the reporter U.S.-made M-16 assault rifles and BGM-71 TOW missiles, which were supplied to militant groups by the Obama administration.

These weapons were hidden by militant groups that either refused to handover their weapons during their departure from southern Syria or agreed to a reconciliation deal with the government.

In the Summer of 2018, the militant forces agreed to a reconciliation deal that would end the hostilities between the government and rebel troops in southern Syria.

However, despite the agreement, hostilities continue throughout southern Syria, especially in the Dara’a Governorate, where militant sleeper cells continue to wreak havoc against the Syrian military.

To combat these sleeper cells, the Syrian military has carried out several combing operations, which result in the arrest of suspects or the seizure of weapons and equipment.