BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to thwart an attempt by a group of militants to smuggle weapons through the government territories to the Idlib Governorate this week.
According to the SAA, their forces were able to stop the transport before it could reach the militant lines in Idlib.
The militants attempted to transport a large quantity of artillery shells, ammunition, and other military supplies, but were stopped by the Syrian Army in the Hama Governorate.
This latest bust comes just days after a similar smuggling attempt was foiled by the Syrian Arab Army in northwestern Syria.
Despite having a supply line from Turkey, the militants have tried to smuggle the weapons they previously hid from the SAA to the Idlib Governorate, amid the ongoing turmoil in northwestern Syria.
