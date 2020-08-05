BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has seized a large amount of foreign-supplied weapons that were left behind by the militant forces in southern Syria.
During their combing operations in the Daraa, Al-Quneitra, and Damascus governorates, the Syrian Army found various weapons and large quantities of ammunition, including American bombs and Israeli-made mines, left behind by the militants.
A source in the competent authorities stated in a statement to SANA that the army uncovered 180,000 rounds of ammunition, RPGs, machine guns, and mines.
The source added that among the seizures were also “American-made bombs, Israeli-made individual mines, heavy and medium machine guns, and RPG launchers.”
The Syrian Arab News Agency released several photos of the large arms cache, showing the plethora of weapons that were left behind by the militant forces.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.