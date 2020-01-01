BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized a jihadist armored vehicle in southeastern Idlib this week after repelling an attack near the town of Jarjanaz.

According to reports, the Ali Taha Regiment of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured the armored vehicle after the jihadists withdrew from the area.

A video of the captured vehicle was released on Wednesday; it showed the captured vehicle after the jihadists abandoned it.

