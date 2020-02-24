BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their Turkish-backed allies have suffered more setbacks in the southeastern countryside of Idlib this week, following a new push by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to capture the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture three more towns in southeastern Idlib after taking control of the jihadist stronghold of Kafr Sijnah last night.
According to a field report from southeastern Idlib this morning, the Syrian Arab Army captured the towns of Al-Naqayar, Araynabiyah, and Sitouh Al-Dayr, which are all south of Kafr Sijnah.
The report added that the remaining jihadist rebels have withdraw west in order to avoid being captured by the Syrian Armed Forces.
