BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) foiled a jihadist offensive in southern Idlib on Tuesday after a short battle along the Tal Maraq axis.
Led by Rouse the Believers, the jihadist rebels attempted to break through the Syrian Army’s lines at Tal Maraq on two separate occasions.
However, both of the jihadist attacks were foiled by the Syrian Army’s 5th Corps after several militants were killed and three armored vehicles were seized.
Tuesday’s attack by the jihadist rebels marked the first time since they lost Khan Sheikhoun and their northern pocket in Hama that they have launched an offensive against the Syrian Arab Army.
While the jihadist rebels attempt to retake some lost territories in southern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army is amassing their troops for the next phase of their offensive in northwestern Syria.
According to a military source in nearby Hama, the Syrian Army is amassing troops at two different fronts in northwestern Syria: Al-Ghaab and Ta’manah.
The Al-Ghaab attack is expected to be the bigger of the two operations, as it will coincide with the offensive at the key town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.
