BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out an important field operation on Saturday that targeted the jihadist groups occupying territory along the Salamiyah-Homs Highway.

Led by their special forces, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the jihadist positions around the village of Tal ‘Amri, resulting in a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.

Following a six hour battle, the Syrian Arab Army managed to restore all of the points they lost three days ago, killing and wounding several militants in the process of reopening the Salamiyah-Homs Highway on Saturday.

The strategic Salamiya-Homs Road plays an imperative role in transporting supplies to the Syrian Arab Army soldiers currently fighting in eastern Hama and Aleppo.