BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out their own attack in the northern countryside of Hama today, striking the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at the northwestern flank of Qomhana.

Led by the 11th Tank Division and Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army seized several checkpoints located northwest of Qomhana, including Madajin Al-Sabahi, Madajin Al-Mohendiseen, and Al-Qataar Al-Shmaal.

The recovery of these points by the Syrian Arab Army was crucial, as they have now secured the northern flank of Qomhana and built an important buffer-zone around the town itself.

While this is good news for the Syrian Arab Army, they are still facing a heavy attack west of Qomhana, as the jihadist rebels attempt to push further south of Khattab towards Hama’s city gates.