BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out their own attack in the northern countryside of Hama today, striking the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at the northwestern flank of Qomhana.

Led by the 11th Tank Division and Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army seized several checkpoints located northwest of Qomhana, including Madajin Al-Sabahi, Madajin Al-Mohendiseen, and Al-Qataar Al-Shmaal.

The recovery of these points by the Syrian Arab Army was crucial, as they have now secured the northern flank of Qomhana and built an important buffer-zone around the town itself.

Advertisement

While this is good news for the Syrian Arab Army, they are still facing a heavy attack west of Qomhana, as the jihadist rebels attempt to push further south of Khattab towards Hama’s city gates.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army overruns ISIS around Palmyra, recaptures new points
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz