BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive operations in the jihadist stronghold of ‘Ayn Tarma, Wednesday, following the rejection of reconciliation terms from the Faylaq Al-Rahman militants in east Damascus.

Led by their elite 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army scored a major advance in ‘Ayn Tarma, today, when they captured at least 18 points near the Sunbul Fuel Station.

According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent, the Syrian Arab Army seized the points around the Sunbul Fuel Station, while also advancing near the ‘Ayn Tarma Garage.

Advertisement

Currently, the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to cutoff the most important supply route to ‘Ayn Tarma from the Jobar District; this path is located at southern part of the town.

Meanwhile, in the Jobar District, the Syrian Arab Army captured several points in the Taybah District near the Great Mosque, inflicting heavy damage on the jihadist defenses in the process.

A source told Al-Masdar News on Wednesday that the Syrian Arab Army will not halt their field operations in Jobar until the entire district is cleared.