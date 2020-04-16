BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to foil a large-scale Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) attack on the Badiya Al-Sham and Badiya Al-Sukhnah regions of eastern Homs this week, putting an end to threat towards their oil and gas fields.

Due to the Islamic State’s large-scale attack this week, the Syrian government temporarily stopped work at the Hayyan and Al-Sha’er gas fields, which were under ISIS control at point during the nine-year-long conflict.

However, since the Syrian Army repelled the terrorist group’s attack, the Syrian Oil Ministry announced the resumption of work at these two crucial gas fields in eastern Homs.

During the Islamic State’s reign of terror in Syria (2015-2018), they often targeted the country’s gas and oil fields in the Deir Ezzor, Homs, Al-Hasakah, and Al-Raqqa govewrnorates.

Now, Syria’s oil and gas fields are split between the government and the U.S. military, who are currently occupying several sites, including the Al-‘Umar Fields in eastern Deir Ezzor.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it a priority to take Syria’s oil, despite the ongoing economic crisis inside the country.

Advertisements