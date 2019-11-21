BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – On Wednesday morning, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched an attack to capture a town in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army began their attack by storming Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at the town of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah.
Following a short battle, the Syrian Arab Army was able to establish full control over Musharifah Shmaliyah, forcing the jihadist rebels to withdraw further west in Idlib.
However, shortly after their withdrawal, the jihadist rebels launched a swift counter-offensive to retake the town from the Syrian Arab Army.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham managed to reenter Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah after pushing the Syrian Army back to the western part of the town; however, this counter-attack would be short-lived as they were unable to crack the Syrian military’s main line of defense.
On Wednesday evening, the Syrian Army was able to establish full control over the entire town while securing all of the points they seized from the jihadist rebels.
The Syrian Arab Army has since moved their forces to the western axis of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah, as they prepare to launch another attack on the jihadist rebel defenses.
