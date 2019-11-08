BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have teamed up to beat back the Turkish-backed militants and retake territories they lost over the last few weeks.
On Friday, the SAA and SDF were able to turn the tables on the Turkish-backed militants as they retook a town and some points near Abu Rasin in northwestern Al-Hasakah.
According to a Syrian Army source in Tal Tamr, the SAA and SDF are both coordinating with one another in northwestern Al-Hasakah to prevent any further advances by the militants.
The source said their tanks and artillery units are aiding the SDF troops at the front-lines in Abu Rasin, with some SAA troops now taking part in the counter-attack itself.
While the SAA and SDF have an agreement to cooperate in northeastern Syria, they have mostly worked independently against the Turkish-backed militants.
However, due to the attacks by the so-called “Syrian National Army” in Tal Tamr, the two forces have increased their cooperation, especially in the aforementioned district.
