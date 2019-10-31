BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were able to retake several areas near the key town of Tal Tamr last night after launching a big counter-offensive in northwestern Al-Hasakah.
Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Army and SDF troops began their counter-assault by storming the defenses of the Turkish-backed militants north of Tal Tamr.
According to a report from northwestern Al-Hasakah, the SAA and SDF managed to capture several areas north of Tal Tamr, including the towns of Al-Qassimiyah, Al-Faisaliyah and Manaf.
This advance by the SAA and SDF came shortly after they were forced to abandon to several sites west of Tal Tamr dur to the lack of heavy weapons.
The Syrian Arab Army began pulling some troops from the border city of Al-Derbasiyah and Amuda yesterday; however, they continued to resist the Turkish-backed assault on Tal Tamr.
