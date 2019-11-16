BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were able to beat back an attack by the Turkish-backed militants north of Tal Tamr this weekend.

According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the joint SAA and SDF troops engaged the Turkish-backed militants at the towns of Dawoudiyah and Arishah on Friday.

The Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces were able to drive back the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) north after a fierce battle that lasted for several hours at Dawoudiyah and Arishah.

While the Turkish-backed forces previously captured Arishah, they were unable to hold onto the town after an SDF counter-attack in this area.

At the same time, the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syriac Military Council managed to foil an advance by the Turkish-backed militants in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa District of Al-Raqqa.

“During the attacks of the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries on the front lines where the Syriac Military Council were stationed, and the areas outside the agreements, two of our fighters were martyred and six were injured,” ANHA reported on Saturday.

Despite the declaration of a ceasefire in northern Syria by the U.S. administration, the Turkish-backed forces have not halted their attacks against the SDF and their allies.

These continued attacks by the Turkish-backed forces have resulted in increased bloodshed and a large number of displaced civilians.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Erdogan threatens to open Turkey's border to let refugees into Europe if EU doesn't provide support

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Human Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Human
Guest
Human
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

SDF and SAA, EXTERMINATE MERDolfgan UNHUMAN GENOCIDALS AND ITS NAZISLAMIC SLAVES! CLEAN SYRIA AND MIDDLE – EAST UP OF THOSE UNHUMANS!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-16 14:37
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

La única alternativa es expulsar a los invasores mercenarios Turcos. una ves mas se pide la acción de la fuerza aérea Siria.
Rusia es cómplice de este derramamiento de sangre que ocurre en esta zona por permitir actuar libremente a los terroristas respaldados por Turquía.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-16 14:55