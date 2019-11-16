BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were able to beat back an attack by the Turkish-backed militants north of Tal Tamr this weekend.

According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the joint SAA and SDF troops engaged the Turkish-backed militants at the towns of Dawoudiyah and Arishah on Friday.

The Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces were able to drive back the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) north after a fierce battle that lasted for several hours at Dawoudiyah and Arishah.

While the Turkish-backed forces previously captured Arishah, they were unable to hold onto the town after an SDF counter-attack in this area.

At the same time, the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syriac Military Council managed to foil an advance by the Turkish-backed militants in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa District of Al-Raqqa.

“During the attacks of the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries on the front lines where the Syriac Military Council were stationed, and the areas outside the agreements, two of our fighters were martyred and six were injured,” ANHA reported on Saturday.

Despite the declaration of a ceasefire in northern Syria by the U.S. administration, the Turkish-backed forces have not halted their attacks against the SDF and their allies.

These continued attacks by the Turkish-backed forces have resulted in increased bloodshed and a large number of displaced civilians.

