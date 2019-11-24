BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been forced to fend off the Turkish-backed militants in northern Syria while coming under attack by Turkish drones.

These Turkish drones have managed to cause heavy casualties within the ranks of the Syrian Army and SDF, as the latter two forces do not have air defense equipment deployed to these fronts.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Army has been ordered to stand their ground against the Turkish-backed militants in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa (Al-Raqqa) and Tal Tamr (Al-Hasakah) districts of northern Syria.

The source says the SDF and SAA have managed to repel the latest militant attack on ‘Ayn ‘Issa, but the IDP camp and town of Saida have become the scenes of some of the most intense battles in Syria.

He would add that the Syrian Army is sending reinforcements to this front, but their troops in Tal Tamr are still on high alert as they believe another big attack on this district is coming soon.

