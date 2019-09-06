BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have reportedly reached an agreement to open a new crossing in the Euphrates River Valley region.

According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Army and SDF reached an agreement to open a crossing between their territories near the town of Al-Salihiyah in southeastern Deir Ezzor.

The crossing will allow civilians access to both sides of the Euphrates River Valley in Deir Ezzor and promote commerce and trade between these areas.

The Syrian Army and SDF already have a few crossings in northern and eastern Syria, but this new one should provide people better access in this part of the Euphrates River Valley region.

Despite this agreement, the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Council have not reached a political settlement to end their disagreements and reconcile.

Most recently, the leader of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) Salih Muslim called on the Syrian government to reopen talks with the SDC in Damascus and reach a political settlement.

FairsFair
FairsFair
The Syrian Kurds current wilingness to talk to the Syrian Government has nothing to do with the recent Turkish attempt to establish their buffer zone on Syrian territory near the Kurds? Yeah, right…..

2019-09-06 18:06
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
The Syrian Government current willingness to talk to the Syrian Kurds has nothing to do with the problems at getting oil and the non-willingness to risk Syrian oil+gas potentially falling into Turkey's hands? Yeah, right…..
In other terms, both parties have interest at ending with a win-win agreement and until now, it's Assad who has been thickheaded, not the Kurds, like it or not, that's a fact.

2019-09-06 19:59
Karel Vd Geest
It is well that both sides work to better life for their citizens and economy.

2019-09-06 19:18
Anon
It's a good start and a mutually beneficial agreement for both parties. Let's see what happens next.

2019-09-06 19:56
Karel Vd Geest
Working towards mutual advantage is ok.

2019-09-06 19:41