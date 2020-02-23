Syrian Army

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – A group of Turkish-backed militants attempted to infiltrate the defenses of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Tal Tamr countryside on Saturday, resulting in heavy clashes between the warring parties.

READ ALSO: Jihadists Launch New Attack on Russia’s Largest Base in Syria

According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Turkish-backed militants attacked the defenses of the SDF and SAA near the town of Dardara; however, they were unsuccessful in infiltrating their positions.

At the same time, the Turkish-backed militants continued their attacks on the SDF and SAA defenses in northern Syria, striking a number of sites in the Manbij, ‘Ayn ‘Issa, and Tal Tamr areas.

These attacks by the Turkish-backed militants have become more prevalent over the past few weeks, as they respond to the Syrian Army’s offensives Idlib and Aleppo by launching their own operations in northeast Syria.

FairsFair
End game now for the Syrian v Turk chess match.
The Turk has pushed his forward powerful queen piece into play. The Syrians have the Russian rook and knight pieces keeping Turkish rooks in their place while Syrian bishops, knight and rook pick off jihadi pawns.
It will indeed be ironic should President Assad of Syria last longer than President Erdogan of Turkey who has been trying to oust the former these last 9 years.

2020-02-23 10:56
human
human
Time to repel GENOCIDALS INVADERS AND ITS nazislamic and to create a free Kurdistan it was only to destroy MERDolfgan hyposultanate

2020-02-23 11:51