BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Tal Abyad Military Council announced that an agreement had been reached to establish three observation points for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the key town of Ain Issa.

The commander of the Tal Abyad Military Council, Riyad Khalaf, said that the agreement was under the supervision of Russia, and on the justifications for the agreement, he added that “Turkish violations have not stopped one day,” and that they increased in the past month.

The council said yesterday that “the Russian army has established joint observation points on the contact lines against the Turkish occupation and the factions loyal to it.”

He pointed out that this came after a tripartite meeting between representatives of the Russian and Syrian armies in addition to the SDF, following the “indiscriminate bombing” by the Turkish army on Ain Issa and its countryside, which left several civilians dead and wounded.

Since the return of the Ankara-backed Syrian mercenaries from Karabakh, Turkey has turned its attention to the areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces; specifically, Manbij (Aleppo), Ain Issa (Al-Raqqa) and Tal Tamr (Al-Hasakah).

Despite an agreement to halt hostilities, which was established in October 2019, the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants continue to wreak havoc on areas under the control of the SDF.