BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) advanced west of the Assyrian town of Tal Tamr in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), regained the initiative west of Tal Tamr, resulting in the their expansion westward.

The reports specified that the Syrian Army and SDF established control over four new points near Tal Tamr, giving them about a 10-kilometer-long buffer zone west of Tal Tamr.

At the same time, the Syrian Army, supported by the SDF, clashed with the Turkish-backed militants near the towns of Qassimiyah and Rashidiyah; these firefights are still ongoing at this time.

A field source near the front-lines said the SAA and SDF have held strong at these two towns north Tal Tamr, despite repeated attacks by the Turkish-backed forces.

The Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA), which is a coalition of militant factions from all over Syria, has been trying to advance at the northern flank of Tal Tamr for two weeks now.

The SNA has been unable to capture Qassimiyah and Rashidiyah from the SAA and SDF due to the heavy resistance given by the aforementioned forces north of Tal Tamr.

