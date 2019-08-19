BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their advance in the southern countryside of Idlib today after beginning their assault on the key town of Khan Sheikhoun last night.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture several areas over the last two hours, including an important hilltop that overlooks the Hama-Idlib Highway.

According to the Tiger Forces, their troops captured Talat Al-Nimr, Talat SyriaTel, Harsh Al-Khan, and Wadi Al-Fatah, which are all located north and northwest of Khan Sheikhoun.

This latest advance has given the Syrian Army control over the Hama-Idlib Highway and a strong presence north of Khan Sheikhoun.

Furthermore, they have now blocked the Turkish military from entering Khan Sheikhoun after the latter sent to large convoys towards the city this morning.

For the jihadist rebels, these latest gains by the Syrian Arab Army are a major setback for their forces, as they now find themselves essentially besieged from Khan Sheikhoun to northern Hama.

FairsFair
FairsFair
Excellent and JIT to stop the Turks.

2019-08-19 16:23
Human
Human
Better if the ELIMINATE the GENOCIDALS!

2019-08-19 16:59
Bravo aux légendaires forces du tigre!!!

2019-08-19 17:54