BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their large-scale offensive in southwest Daraa on Saturday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIS) last positions in the Yarmouk Basin region.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the towns of Faysoun, Samatah, and Al-‘Awam in the southern part of the Yarmouk Basin region.

Following an intense battle, the Islamic State affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid terrorists were forced withdraw further south towards the borders of the occupied Golan Heights and Jordan.

The Syrian Arab Army then imposed full control over these towns and began the demining process in order to make these localities are safe for civilians to return to.

Not long after liberating these towns, the Syrian Arab Army continued their push towards the southern mountains that the Islamic State controls.

Intense clashes are now ongoing between the Syrian Arab Army and Islamic State forces, as the latter attempts to hold onto their last positions in southwest Syria.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 139
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    139
    Shares
ALSO READ  Terrorist attack targets pro-gov't Assyrian force in northeast Syria
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
You can call me ALDaeshbags Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Soon ISIS will be terminated in this region. Good riddance.
Note that neither IRGC nor Hezbollah were necessary to do so.
SAA doesn’t needs foreign help except Russian aviation. The terrible mistake Assad did between 2000 and 2011 was to not modernise SyAAF.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-29 14:27
You can call me AL
Guest
You can call me AL
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Assad made no mistake. The SAA needed Hezbollah, the PLO + Iranian militia + as you say the Russians.

How TF could he modernise anything, when he had full sanctions on Syria ?.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-29 15:40