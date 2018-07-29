BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their large-scale offensive in southwest Daraa on Saturday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIS) last positions in the Yarmouk Basin region.
Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the towns of Faysoun, Samatah, and Al-‘Awam in the southern part of the Yarmouk Basin region.
Following an intense battle, the Islamic State affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid terrorists were forced withdraw further south towards the borders of the occupied Golan Heights and Jordan.
The Syrian Arab Army then imposed full control over these towns and began the demining process in order to make these localities are safe for civilians to return to.
Not long after liberating these towns, the Syrian Arab Army continued their push towards the southern mountains that the Islamic State controls.
Intense clashes are now ongoing between the Syrian Arab Army and Islamic State forces, as the latter attempts to hold onto their last positions in southwest Syria.
