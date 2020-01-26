BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a new advance in southern Aleppo on Sunday, as their forces attempt to capture more points along the Idlib-Aleppo Highway (M-5).
According to a source in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army captured the hills of Talat Al-Mahrouqat after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in southern Aleppo this afternoon.
The source said the Syrian Arab Army is attempting to advance on the key town of Khan Touman, which is located along the Idlib-Aleppo Highway.
If the Syrian Army is successful in capturing Khan Touman, this will open up new areas for the military to attack, including ICARDA Farms and a number of towns along the Aleppo-Idlib axis.
On Saturday evening, the Syrian Arab Army kicked off their Aleppo offensive after building up their forces for several weeks around the western and southern fronts of the governorate.
