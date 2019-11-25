BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a new advance in the southeastern region of Idlib after launching an overnight attack on the jihadist rebel defenses.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army began their attack last night by storming the town of Umm Khalakhil from recently captured Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah.

Following a fierce exchange of hostilities, the Syrian Arab Army was able to overrun the jihadist defenses at Umm Khalakhil, resulting in the town’s capture by their forces.

With Umm Khalakhil’s capture, the Syrian Arab Army has now secured the southern flank of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah, which was seized by the military on Sunday morning.

The Syrian Arab Army resumed their offensive in southeastern Idlib on Sunday after taking a brief break to regroup following an unsuccessful push last week.

In the coming days, the Syrian Arab Army will look to expand their control over several other towns and villages in southeastern Idlib, as they look to reach the southeastern flank of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

