BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a new advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night after launching a new attack against the jihadist rebels.
Led by the 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack by storming the jihadist defenses at the Katebat Al-Muhajarah Air Defense Base near the town of Umm Al-Tinah.
Following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies, the Syrian Arab Army was able to impose full control over the air defense base and its surroundings.
The Syrian Arab Army has since secured the air defense base and begun positioning their troops near the Umm Al-Tinah axis.
This advance by the Syrian Army comes just days after they retook the four towns they lost to the jihadist rebels near the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.
In addition to the Syrian Army’s advance in southeast Idlib, the Russian Air Force has unleashed a dozen airstrikes over the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour.
These strikes were reportedly carried out by the Russian Air Force after they conducted reconnaissance flights along the administrative border of the Idlib and Latakia governorates.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.