BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a new advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night after launching a new attack against the jihadist rebels.

Led by the 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack by storming the jihadist defenses at the Katebat Al-Muhajarah Air Defense Base near the town of Umm Al-Tinah.

Following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies, the Syrian Arab Army was able to impose full control over the air defense base and its surroundings.

The Syrian Arab Army has since secured the air defense base and begun positioning their troops near the Umm Al-Tinah axis.

This advance by the Syrian Army comes just days after they retook the four towns they lost to the jihadist rebels near the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.

In addition to the Syrian Army’s advance in southeast Idlib, the Russian Air Force has unleashed a dozen airstrikes over the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour.

These strikes were reportedly carried out by the Russian Air Force after they conducted reconnaissance flights along the administrative border of the Idlib and Latakia governorates.

