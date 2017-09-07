BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated more areas in the central region of Syria this week, following another major assault launched in the Homs Governorate’s Jubb Al-Jarrah District.

Led by the 5th Corps and 18th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army attacked several areas in the southeastern part of the Jubb Al-Jarrah District, today, scoring a new advance after a fierce battle with the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIL) forces.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, the army liberated the villages of Rasm Humayd Al-Hibrah Al-Gharbiyah, along with several hills and mountains in southeastern Jubb Al-Jarrah.

The Syrian Arab Army is now progressing in the Jabal Al-Shumiriyah area, as they tighten the noose around the remaining Islamic State terrorists in this rugged region.

