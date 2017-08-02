BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a surprise attack in the northeastern countryside of Hama, Wednesday, capturing several sites from the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) forces near the town of Ithriya.

Led by the 4th and 11th divisions, the Syrian Arab Army pushed southeast from Ithriya, targeting the hilltops surrounding the town of Marina.

Not long after launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army managed to overrun the Islamic State’s positions and seize all of the hilltops northern of Marina, resulting in the latter’s withdrawal from a number of nearby points.

The Syrian Army’s attack today is geared to secure the Ithriya-Raqqa Highway that is still in danger due to the Islamic State’s presence to the south of the road.