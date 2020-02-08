BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a massive advance across the southern Aleppo countryside on Saturday, paving the way for their forces to cross the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (Tiger Forces) and 30th Division of the Republican Guard, the Syrian military kicked off the day by seizing some towns on the western axis of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army captured several towns throughout the day on Saturday, including Maryoudah, Tal Bahar, Kousiniyah, Al-Sheikh Ahmad, Abu Kinsah, Rasm Al-‘Ays, Um ‘Atbah, Jubb Kass, Rasm Sahrij, Banis, and Al-Buwabiyah.

As a result of this large-scale advance, the Syrian Arab Army finds themselves on the verge of capturing the entire region east of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.

This advance is incredibly important because it moves the Syrian Army that much closer to reopening this imperative roadway that links the southern and northern regions of Syria.

