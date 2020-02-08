BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a massive advance across the southern Aleppo countryside on Saturday, paving the way for their forces to cross the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
READ ALSO: Syrian Army cordons off Turkish military post in Idlib – video
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (Tiger Forces) and 30th Division of the Republican Guard, the Syrian military kicked off the day by seizing some towns on the western axis of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army captured several towns throughout the day on Saturday, including Maryoudah, Tal Bahar, Kousiniyah, Al-Sheikh Ahmad, Abu Kinsah, Rasm Al-‘Ays, Um ‘Atbah, Jubb Kass, Rasm Sahrij, Banis, and Al-Buwabiyah.
As a result of this large-scale advance, the Syrian Arab Army finds themselves on the verge of capturing the entire region east of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.
This advance is incredibly important because it moves the Syrian Army that much closer to reopening this imperative roadway that links the southern and northern regions of Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.