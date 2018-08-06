BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army kicked off their east Sweida offensive, today, after building up their forces for several days in this region.

Led by their elite 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army was able to score a major advance in eastern Sweida after an intense battle with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) this afternoon.

According to a field report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies liberated several hilltops near the Kara’ area, including Tal Qasr.

This significant advance by the Syrian Arab Army was due in large part to the Russian Aerospace Forces’ relentless bombardment of the Islamic State’s positions last night.

The Russian Aerospace Forces conducted over 35 airstrikes along the vast stretch of desert that the Islamic State controls in east Sweida.

Today’s attack by the Syrian Arab Army is part the first phase of their east Sweida offensive, a source told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

 

 

Assad must stay
Good news 🙂

2018-08-06 18:10
Daeshbags Sux
I agree.

FairsFair
Excellent! SAA, keep up the good work in ridding your country of all these foreign sponsored jihadis.

ranix
syrian coalition is unstoppable

ya terminado con ISIS en la zona, faltaría los mercenarios de EE.UU. estacionados en el desierto de Tanf

Abu bakr
It's easy when your opponent doesn't even have a chopper and you have hundreds of jets it's amazing that Isis still manage to fight you all Zionist roaches miracle of God right in front of your eyes, God is always with His soldiers,

