BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army kicked off their east Sweida offensive, today, after building up their forces for several days in this region.
Led by their elite 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army was able to score a major advance in eastern Sweida after an intense battle with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) this afternoon.
According to a field report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies liberated several hilltops near the Kara’ area, including Tal Qasr.
This significant advance by the Syrian Arab Army was due in large part to the Russian Aerospace Forces’ relentless bombardment of the Islamic State’s positions last night.
The Russian Aerospace Forces conducted over 35 airstrikes along the vast stretch of desert that the Islamic State controls in east Sweida.
Today’s attack by the Syrian Arab Army is part the first phase of their east Sweida offensive, a source told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.
