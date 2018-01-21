BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their large-scale offensive in eastern Damascus, today, targeting the Islamist-held areas of the Harasta and ‘Arbeen suburbs.
Led by their elite 42nd Brigade of the 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army seized a number of buildings around the bus station, pushing their way further north of this imperative site in Harasta.
In addition to the advance near the bus station, the Syrian Army also seized a large chunk of the Harasta orchards, which is located at the northern part of this suburb.
According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent in Damascus, the Syrian Army is close to breaking through the Islamist lines in Harasta.
The correspondent added that once the army breaks through the Faylaq Al-Rahman lines, they will be able to retake a large porition of the Harasta suburb.
Below is a video from yesterday’s operation in east Damascus that was captured by Russian TV:
120 14
- 134Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.