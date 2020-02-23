BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a late night advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, resulting in the capture of one town and several nearby points.

According to the latest report from the battlefield, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the town of Al-Naqeer near the jihadist stronghold of Kafr Sijnah after a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

Some preliminary reports from the Idlib Governorate claim the Syrian Arab Army has now captured Kafr Sijnah; however, this is still not confirmed by the military.

The Syrian Arab Army’s current priority in southeastern Idlib is to seize the last remaining areas under jihadist control in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region; these sites are located near the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4), which its capture is the main objective of their entire northwestern Syria campaign.

Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Question: Will TIP losers leave the mountain top in an attempt to bail out their comrades?

2020-02-24 01:30
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
As the momentum is with the SAA they can keep the Turks off balance before the latter has time to dig in.

2020-02-24 01:33
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Hope object will not be retaken by counter attack. SAA do carry on the offensive and do send the Turk HTM mercenaries and their 700.000 dependants back to Ankara.

2020-02-24 01:35