BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a major advance in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, today, after an unsuccessful operation on Friday.
Led by the elite 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their assault by storming the five hills under jihadist control in the Zuwayqat Mountain of northeast Latakia.
According to a field report from northeastern Latakia, the 42nd Brigade, alongside several former rebels, managed to capture three sites from the jihadists, including Hill 121.
The Syrian Arab Army is now two hills away from capturing all sites before the entrance of Kabani.
Over the past three months, the Syrian Arab Army has attempted to capture Kabani from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
However, all of their previous attempts have been repelled by the jihadist forces, as the latter continues to maintain the high ground around Kabani.
