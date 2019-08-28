BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored their first advance in nearly a week after launching a new attack in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this evening.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Republican Guard captured the town of Khuwayn Al-Kabir after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels.

At the same time, the Tiger Forces scored their own advance near the town of Ta’manah, as their troops announced the capture of the Ta’manah farms.

The source in Hama said the key town of Ta’manah should be captured by the Syrian Armed Forces in the coming hours because the militant defensive line has already collapsed.

Last week, the Syrian Army and their allies managed to take hold of Khan Sheikhoun and the northern Hama pocket that was controlled by the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Following these losses, the jihadist rebels launched an offensive to capture the front-line town of ‘Atshan; however, this was ultimately repelled by the Syrian Army, who later captured 3 militant vehicles.

In addition to Khuwayn and Ta’manah, the Syrian Army is also expected to launch a new offensive to capture the Al-Ghaab Plain’s northern region.

This Al-Ghaab battle is expected to start in the coming days, as more troops pour into the area.

