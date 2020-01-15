BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new attack in northwestern Syria on Wednesday night, as their forces stormed a number of sites in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army began tonight’s assault by storming the town of Abu Jarif, which is under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed militants.

A fierce battle would ensue at Abu Jarif, as Syrian Arab Army troops managed to score an advance around this town.

At the same, the Syrian Arab Army made a new push at the Al-Barsah axis, where they were said to have captured some ground from the jihadist rebels after an intense firefight.

Some early reports from this front claim that the Syrian Army has captured several areas, including Al-Barsah; however, nothing has been confirmed and it won’t likely be known until morning.

This latest attack by the Syrian Arab Army comes just days after the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced a ceasefire along the de-escalation zone in the Idlib Governorate.

