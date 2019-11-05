BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their attacks against the jihadist rebels in northeastern Latakia this week, as their troops carried out several missile strikes on the militant defenses.

In a video released this week, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen firing an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at the jihadist positions near the the key town of Kabani in northeastern Latkaia.

Advertisements