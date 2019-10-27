BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in northeastern Latakia today as the military made a new push to capture the strategic town of Kabani.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack around 10 A.M. on Saturday, when their troops began to storm the Zuwayqat Mountain and its corresponding hills.

Following a heavy battle that lasted for several hours, the Syrian Arab Army was able to take hold of the Zuwayqat Mountain, giving their forces fire control over the remaining hills south of Kabani.

The Syrian Arab Army is now trying to push their way into Kabani; however, they are facing heavy resistance from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

It is worth noting that the Syrian Arab Army made a similar advance last week, but they were unable to maintain control over the points they captured because of a swift counter-attack by the jihadist rebels.

Seizing these points south of Kabani is not the issue for the army, it is securing them by fortifying their positions before the jihadist rebels launch a counter-attack.

As long as the army is unable to secure the captured territories, they will not be able to enter Kabani.

