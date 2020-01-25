BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 A.M.) – On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance inside the Idlib Governorate after launching a powerful attack along the southeastern front-lines.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) and 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army attacked two separate axes in southeastern Idlib, as they attempted to advance towards the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture several towns and villages, including Ma’ar Shamarin, which is located just 3 kilometers away from Ma’arat Al-Nu’man’s southeastern axis.

In addition to Ma’ar Shamarin, the Syrian Army also captured Deir Sharqi, Taqanah, Al-Hadithi, Tal Kursiyan, Abu Jarif, and Tal Khatrah, with the latter three previously captured by the jihadist rebels prior to Friday’s offensive.

The Syrian Arab Army quickly halted their advance after capturing these towns and villages in order to secure these sites, something which they failed to do two weeks ago.

With this latest advance, the Syrian Arab Army now finds themselves within striking distance of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man’s outskirts, marking the first time that they are within sight of the city since they were forced to withdraw during Jabhat Al-Nusra’s Wadi Al-Deif campaign in 2014.

