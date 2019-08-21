BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance east of the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun on Wednesday, seizing several sites from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers.

Led by the 5th Corps and Republican Guard, the Syrian military began their advance by seizing the key hilltop of Tal Tari, which is located just south of Al-Ta’manah.

Following the capture of Tal Tari, the Syrian Army advanced to the Al-Ta’manah axis, where they managed to capture the Tari and Sousah farms, along with the Sugar Factory.

According to a military source at this axis east of Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Arab Army is working to besiege the pocket after talks between the Russian and Turkish armed forces collapsed.

The military source said the Russian Armed Forces refused the Turkish military’s demand that the Syrian Arab Army withdrawal back to the points established in the Sochi Agreement on September 17th, 2018.

He would add that the Syrian Arab Army is on the verge of cutting the main road between Khan Sheikhoun and Al-Ta’manah. If this happens, the militants and Turkish Armed Forces would be effectively besieged in this large pocket south of Khan Sheikhoun city.

Advertisements