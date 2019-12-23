BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored another big advance in southeastern Idlib this week after their troops resumed their assault southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army began their assault this morning by storming the last few towns near the jihadist stronghold of Jarjanaz in southeastern Idlib.
Following a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture three towns, which were identified as Khirbat Al-Mu’rata, Al-Hadithah, and Fa’loul.
The Syrian Arab Army is now working to secure these gains in order to avoid having these towns recaptured by the jihadist rebels.
At the same time, the Russian Air Force is currently launching heavy strikes over the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man District, with most of these strikes targeting the supply lines of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF)
