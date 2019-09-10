BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) denied completely withdrawing from the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this week.

According to the army source, their forces only withdrew from the town of Morek, but no other areas.

He added that the Syrian Army may withdraw from some other areas in the near future, but nothing has been ordered from their high command at this time.

The Turkish observation post is located inside the town of Morek; their forces still remain active there, despite being encircled by the Syrian Arab Army.

Prior to their withdrawal from Morek, the Syrian Arab Army’s high command ordered their troops to leave the Turkish observation post area.

The Russian military police would later take control of their checkpoints near the Turkish observation post.

The Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Division (previously Tiger Forces) captured Morek from the militants in northern Hama after a successful campaign along the Hama-Idlib axis in the month of August.

