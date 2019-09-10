BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) denied completely withdrawing from the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this week.

According to the army source, their forces only withdrew from the town of Morek, but no other areas.

He added that the Syrian Army may withdraw from some other areas in the near future, but nothing has been ordered from their high command at this time.

The Turkish observation post is located inside the town of Morek; their forces still remain active there, despite being encircled by the Syrian Arab Army.

Prior to their withdrawal from Morek, the Syrian Arab Army’s high command ordered their troops to leave the Turkish observation post area.

The Russian military police would later take control of their checkpoints near the Turkish observation post.

The Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Division (previously Tiger Forces) captured Morek from the militants in northern Hama after a successful campaign along the Hama-Idlib axis in the month of August.

 

Wouaaah the relief ! I held my breath for a second… NOT. No matter if it’s a small town, village or an entire region. The whole concept and precedant is a lamentable disaster for times to come if applied in full on this particular context, period. Nothing must be done to satisfy the Turks, as their leader is a self-proclaimed enemy lf the Syrian state AND its Kurdish component. Gosh that should be the most obvious posture ever yet that Assad personally seems to be so pathetically submitted to outside powers, “friends’ and foes alike that anything sovereign seems outside… Read more »

