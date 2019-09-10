BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) denied completely withdrawing from the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this week.
According to the army source, their forces only withdrew from the town of Morek, but no other areas.
He added that the Syrian Army may withdraw from some other areas in the near future, but nothing has been ordered from their high command at this time.
The Turkish observation post is located inside the town of Morek; their forces still remain active there, despite being encircled by the Syrian Arab Army.
Prior to their withdrawal from Morek, the Syrian Arab Army’s high command ordered their troops to leave the Turkish observation post area.
The Russian military police would later take control of their checkpoints near the Turkish observation post.
The Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Division (previously Tiger Forces) captured Morek from the militants in northern Hama after a successful campaign along the Hama-Idlib axis in the month of August.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.