BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is quickly approaching another Turkish observation post in the Aleppo Governorate, as they attempt to capture the last areas under militant control.

According to the latest field report from Aleppo, the Syrian Army has captured several sites in the western part of the governorate this afternoon, including Baqdiniya, Al-Nabi Nu’aman Al-Lababida, and Wadi Khaziyan.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army appears to be planning to surround the Turkish military at their observation in the Regiment 111 Base.

This latest advance comes at the same time that the Russian government rejects another ceasefire proposal from their Turkish counterparts.

