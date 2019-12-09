BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units, accompanied by Russian military police, entered a new strategic area that overlooks the Aleppo-Hasakah Highway after the withdrawal of the Turkish Army and their militant allies.

According to a military report from northern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army and Russian military police entered the strategic silo town of Sharkrak, which is adjacent to the international highway (M-4) in the northern countryside of Al-Raqqa.

The reports said that the deployment of the Syrian Army units around the silos came after the withdrawal of the Turkish army and their allied militants in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa District of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

Previously, Sharkrak was under the control of the Turkish Army and their allies after they captured the area from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

However, per an agreement between Turkey and Russia, the Syrian Arab Army and Russian military were given access to this area for the first time in several years.

