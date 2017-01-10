BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a flurry of missiles onto the Wadi Barada area of rural Damascus today, hitting several Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) targets near the villages of Bassima and Deir Maqran.

This barrage of missiles by the Syrian Arab Army's 4th Mechanized Division and Republican Guard followed a series of airstrikes that were launched by the Russian Air Force earlier today.

The Russian Air Force reportedly conducted over 15 airstrikes in the Wadi Barada area of rural Damascus today, marking the first time that they have gotten involved in this battle taking place near the Lebanese border.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to launch another powerful attack to split the Wadi Barada pocket in half, forcing the militants to either surrender or face a long siege at two different areas.

