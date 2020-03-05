BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a counter-offensive in western Aleppo on Thursday, targeting the areas that were captured by the Turkish-backed militants yesterday.
According to a field report from western Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army managed to retake all of the areas they lost, including the town of Sheikh Aqil, which was the primary target for the militant forces on Wednesday.
The report added that the Syrian Arab Army is still on high alert in western Aleppo as they expect another attack from the Turkish-backed militants of the National Liberation Front (NLF) and their allied jihadists.
Prior to the militant attack on Wednesday, the western front in Aleppo had experienced very little fighting since the Syrian Arab Army advanced to the outskirts of Atarib.
