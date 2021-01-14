BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – At approximately 1:10 A.M. (local time) on Wednesday morning, the Israeli Air Force carried out a powerful attack in the Deir Ezzor Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic.

According to a field source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in eastern Syria who spoke under the condition of anonymity, their forces suffered a number of casualties as a result of the Israeli attacks on the cities of Deir Ezzor and Albukamal.

The Syrian Army source reported that one of their soldiers was killed, while another dozen military personnel from the same unit were wounded and transferred to local hospitals in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The source said that in addition to the Syrian Army casualties, several personnel from the National Defense Forces (NDF) of Deir Ezzor were killed or wounded when the Israeli strikes targeted a number of sites inside the administrative capital, including the Panorama Roundabout.

He would point out that the claims about the Iranian casualties are nothing more than rumors spread by opposition activists, stressing that the total number of dead and wounded within their ranks is unknown and difficult to confirm because they do not provide this information.

The source did add that some Iraqi casualties were among the dead and wounded in Deir Ezzor, but he did not go in depth.

Israel’s airstrikes on eastern Syria this week marked the second time this year that they have targeted the Arab Republic and the first time in several months that they have struck the Deir Ezzor Governorate.