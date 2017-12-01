BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful counter-attack in the southern countryside of Aleppo, yesterday, targeting the areas they recently lost to the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Led by the 3rd and 5th legions, the Syrian Army attacked the town of Abisan from their positions at nearby ‘Azizah.

Following an intense battle that lasted for several hours on Thursday, the Syrian Army managed to recapture Abisan and its corresponding hilltop.

The Syrian Army is now working to recapture the town of Al-Ramleh, which was seized by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham on Wednesday.

Video footage of these fierce clashes were released by the pro-opposition Step News Agency on Friday; it shows HTS militants fighting against the SAA units in southern Aleppo.